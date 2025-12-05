Pictures of the week: From drifters in UAE desert to art installation in Israel

Drifters in action in the desert of Umm Al Quwain. AFP
Heavy flooding in Kangar, Malaysia. More days of severe weather is forecast for the area. EPA
Members of the clergy take part in prayers led by Pope Leo XIV, not pictured, at the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral in Istanbul. EPA
Pope Leo visits Sultan Ahmed Mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, in Istanbul. AFP
Schoolgirls pose with placards as they align in the formation of the red ribbon to raise awareness on World Aids Day' in Amritsar, India. AFP
Laos Air Force helicopters carrying flags at a national day military parade in Vientiane, commemorating of 50 years of communist rule in the South-east Asian country. AFP
A Spider-Man balloon floats down a street during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. AFP
People view paintings on display at Sotheby's Abu Dhabi Collectors Week exhibition. EPA
People cram on to a privately owned public transport minibus, celebrating a Nganya Award, which marks Kenya’s matatu culture, in Nairobi. AFP
Michael Neser of Australia bowls to Joe Root of England during day one of the Second Ashes Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. Root scored his first century on Australian soil. Getty Images
Floats decorated for Christmas take part in the Coca-Cola Parade in Acapulco, Mexico. EPA
Flood-damaged homes in Aceh Tamiang, North Sumatra. The Indonesian island was among the regions hit by a cyclone, with the combined death toll exceeding 1,300. AFP
Fireworks go off for the UAE's 54th National Day at Festival Bay, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Horsing around at a National Day parade at Al Shahama Equestrian Club, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A trader carries a fish at Liido beach on the shores of the Indian Ocean in Mogadishu, Somalia. Reuters
President Sheikh Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, sit in front of a photograph of the first Federal Supreme Council meeting, during the inauguration of the Zayed National Museum. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court
A man uses his scarf to protect himself from the rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, in Chennai, India. Reuters
People wade through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Wellampitiya on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka. AFP
Fursan Al Emarat, the aerobatic demonstration team of the UAE Air Force, in action above the Corniche. Victor Besa / The National
An intrepid surfer rides a big wave in Nazare, Portugal. Getty Images
Sudanese refugee children from Darfur play at a camp in eastern Chad. Reuters
Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, addresses supporters at a campaign rally in Masaka. Reuters
People use boats to break up foam coating the waters of the Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, where smog from air pollution is rife. Getty Images
A tent camp housing displaced Palestinians stretches across part of Gaza city. AP
People buy oranges at a wholesale fruit market in Lahore, Pakistan. AP Photo
Palestinian couples participate in a mass wedding ceremony in Hamad City in Khan Younis, the Gaza Strip. AP
A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume swims with a penguin at Sunshine Aquarium in preparation for a Christmas event in Tokyo. AFP
US President Donald Trump joined legislators and car manufacturers during an announcement on changes to new fuel economy standards, at the Oval Office in the White House, Washington. EPA
Sami Pajari and Marko Salminen of Finland kick up the dust, competing in the WRC Rally Saudi Arabia in Jeddah. Getty Images
An art installation about to be set alight at the Israel Midburn Festival in the Negev desert. EPA
News

Pictures of the week: From drifters in UAE desert to art installation in Israel

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

December 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

On Women's Day
