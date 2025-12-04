Paintings on display in Sotheby's Abu Dhabi Collectors' Week exhibition at the St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort. EPA
A displaced Palestinian girl hangs up clothing in a shelter inside the Holy Family Catholic Church compound in Gaza City. AFP
A handcuffed man sits inside a vehicle during a raid by US Customs and Border Protection agents in Kenner, Louisiana. AFP
Michael Neser of Australia bowls at Joe Root of England during day one of the Ashes Series Test Match between Australia and England in Brisbane. Getty Images
A surfer rides a wave in Nazare, Portugal. Getty images
People use boats to break up foam caused by pollution on the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India. Getty Images
US President Donald Trump is joined by politicians and car manufacturers as he announces changes to fuel economy standards, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. EPA
Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara meets representatives of the 15 members of the United Nations Security Council at the People's Palace in Damascus. Reuters
News

Best photos of December 4: Collectors' Week in Abu Dhabi to the UN Security Council delegation in Damascus

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

December 04, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: December 04, 2025, 12:34 PM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day