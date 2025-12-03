President Sheikh Mohamed and other UAE leaders sit in front of a photograph of the first Federal Supreme Council meeting, during a tour of the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi. UAE Presidential Court
Palestinian couples are married at a mass wedding in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. AP
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions stage a rally in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, a year after they protested in defiance of former president Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law. Getty Images
An aerial photograph shows floats decorated for Christmas during the Coca-Cola Parade in Acapulco, Mexico. EPA
An artist adds the final touches to a painting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, next to portraits of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessors, before Mr Putin's visit to the country. AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a bilateral press conference with Ireland's Taoiseach Micheal Martin in Dublin. Reuters
Flood-damaged homes in Kuala Simpang village in Aceh Tamiang, North Sumatra. AFP
Fireworks mark the UAE's 54th National Day, known as Eid Al Etihad, at Festival Bay, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Best photos of December 3: UAE leaders tour the Zayed Museum to Eid Al Etihad fireworks in Dubai

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

December 03, 2025

Updated: December 03, 2025, 10:14 AM
