Pictures of the week: from lightning over Gaza to the Pope’s visit to Turkey

Lightning flashes across the sky, illuminating ruins west of Gaza city. EPA
Water surrounds a home in Kangar, in northern Malaysia's Perlis state, as severe flooding affects thousands of people in the region following days of heavy rain. AFP
Sudanese refugee children from Darfur climb a tree and play at the Iridimi refugee camp, near Iriba, eastern Chad. Reuters
Confiscated cocaine burns in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where authorities have incinerated 1,450kg of the drug seized in three coastal operations in one month. EPA
A cemetery of army tanks and armoured vehicles seized by rebel forces during the fall of president Bashar Al Assad's regime, near the northern Syrian city of Idlib. AFP
Hezbollah fighters carry a coffin at the funeral of senior commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai and other members of the group killed in an Israeli attack on Beirut, Lebanon. Getty Images
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves poses outside 11 Downing Street, London, with her ministerial red box, before delivering her budget in the House of Commons. PA
Runners take part in the Dubai Run 2025 on Sheikh Zayed Road as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Chris Whiteoak / The National
An Israeli air strike targets the southern Lebanese village of Mahmoudiyeh. AFP
A plane performs aerobatics as two people fly using waterjets at the Acapulco Air Show in Santa Lucia Bay, Mexico. EPA
A flooded mosque in Kangar, in northern Malaysia's Perlis state. AFP
Wong, 71, reacts, fearing his wife is trapped inside one of the burning blocks as fire engulfs a high-rise apartment complex in Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. Reuters
Eintracht Frankfurt fans before the game against Atalanta in the Champions League. Reuters
The Northern Lights near Selfoss in southern Iceland. PA
Indian police mark the 17th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, at their headquarters in the city. EPA
Riot police block Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul during a protest against gender violence on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. AFP
Soldiers carry out security measures to enforce a temporary curfew after a man and woman were found dead in their home in Homs, Syria. Reuters
A Palestine fan at the Fifa Arab Cup 2025 play-off against Libya at Al Gharafa Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. AFP
US President Donald Trump and wife Melania with Gobble the turkey during the White House turkey pardoning ceremony. AFP
Salt mounds emerging from Lake Najaf in central Iraq. AFP
A man holds a smoke flare during a protest against pollution and the regime of President Kais Saied in Tunis, Tunisia. AP
Displaced youngsters watch cartoons during the Gaza Children's Film Festival, at Al Shati refugee camp in the north of the enclave. EPA
A horse rears up during a government-organised march in Caracas, Venezuela. AP
Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza city. EPA
Acrobatics from Cristiano Ronaldo as he scores Al Nassr's fourth goal in the 4-1 romp over Al Khaleej, at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh. Getty Images
Coffins of unknown soldiers killed in the 1980-1988 Iraq-Iran war but whose remains were recovered only recently are on display at the ‘Farewell to Martyrs’ ceremony in Tehran. AP
Emirati and French forces take part in the Gulf 25 joint military exercises in the Abu Dhabi desert. AFP
Lorries block a road to Mexico City as farmers and lorry drivers protest against violence and demand better conditions for the agricultural sector. Reuters
A room in a house that was severely damaged in a Russian drone attack in which four people were killed and 17 wounded, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. AFP
Pope Leo XIV and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan review the honour guard at a welcoming ceremony for the pontiff in Ankara, Turkey. EPA
News

Pictures of the week: from lightning over Gaza to the Pope’s visit to Turkey

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

November 28, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

