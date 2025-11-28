A man and a child under a festive light in Colombian city Medellin, which hosts an annual Christmas light festival called El Alumbrados. AFP
Aerial view of home surrounded by flood-water in Kangar in northern Malaysia's Perlis state. AFP
Marksmen Aerobatic Team from South Africa at Aero Asia 2025 in Zhuhai, in southern China's Guangdong province. AFP
Cemetery of army tanks and armoured vehicles in Idlib confiscated by rebel forces during the fall of former Syrian President Bashar Al Assad. AFP
Displaced people at a gymnasium being used as an evacuation centre for thousands to take shelter from floods in Hat Yai, Thailand. Getty Images
Pope Leo XIV meets bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons and pastoral workers at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, also known as Saint Esprit Cathedral, in Istanbul, Turkey. EPA
Bouquet of flowers at the scene of the housing estate fire as mourners pay tribute to victims in Tai Po, Hong Kong. Reuters
Aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, illuminate Olfusa river near Selfoss on the south coast of Iceland. PA
News

Best Photos of November 28: Christmas in Colombia to the northern lights

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

November 28, 2025

Updated: November 28, 2025, 9:39 AM
