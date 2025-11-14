A Buddha statue almost submerged in floodwater at a temple in the central Thai province of Ayutthaya. AFP
A guard of honour near Tiananmen Square for a ceremony to receive Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing. EPA
A funky installation, part of the Dhai Dubai Light Art Exhibition at the Expo 2020 site. Antonie Robertson / The National
What used to be a window is now a gaping hole, after a Russian strike tore through an apartment building in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Reuters
The crescent Moon rises behind Camlica Mosque and Galata Tower in Istanbul. AP
The so-called Pack Fire burning in Mono County, California. AP
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is surrounded at a rally marking Youth Day in Caracas, where he asked people in the US to unite with his country to ensure peace in the Americas. AFP
The heat is on at this roadside stall as a street vendor prepares food in Varanasi, India. AFP
News

Best photos of November 14: From floods in Thailand to fiery food in India

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

November 14, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

While you're here
Updated: November 14, 2025, 8:59 AM
