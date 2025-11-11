Police and emergency services arrive at the court building in Islamabad. Reuters
Suicide bombing outside Islamabad court kills 12, says Interior Minister

Casualties are mostly passers-by or those who arrived for court hearings, state media says

The National

November 11, 2025

At least 12 people were killed in a suicide bombing outside district court buildings in a residential area of Pakistan’s capital on Tuesday, the interior minister said.

"At 12.39 pm, a suicide attack was carried out at the Kachehri (district courts)... so far 12 people have been martyred and around 27 are wounded," Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters at the scene of the incident.

According to Pakistan TV, the casualties were mostly passers-by or those who had arrived for court hearings. Islamabad police have said they are investigating.

State media reported that the blast, which was heard kilometres away, also damaged several vehicles parked outside the court, an area typically crowded with hundreds of people attending hearings.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion. Pakistan has struggled with militant attacks and a resurgent Pakistani Taliban.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistani security forces said they foiled an attempt by militants to take cadets hostage at an army-run college overnight, when a suicide car bomber and five other Pakistani Taliban members targeted the facility in a north-western province.

More to follow ...

Updated: November 11, 2025, 9:56 AM
Pakistan

