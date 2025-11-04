UN considering draft resolution for international force for Gaza

The US has reportedly sent members of the UN Security Council a draft resolution to establish an international force in Gaza.

The resolution would give the US and other nations a mandate to govern Gaza and provide security to the strip, Axios reported. The force would probably have a two-year term, with the possibility of renewal.

At least four Muslim countries are interested in participating in the new force – Indonesia, Egypt, Azerbaijan and Turkey. It would work in conjunction with US President Donald Trump's ceasefire board of peace.

The National previously reported that the US, UK and France were advancing a draft UN Security Council resolution that would authorise an international stabilisation force to assume broad security control of the Gaza Strip as Israeli forces withdraw from key areas. The force is also expected to play a role in disarming Hamas.

On Monday, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said countries are working on a UN Security Council mandate for an international stabilisation force in Gaza and will decide on any troop deployments once a framework is complete.

He said he felt Hamas might be ready to hand over control of Gaza to a Palestinian committee, though details remain scarce.

On Saturday, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said stability in Gaza will remain elusive as long as Israeli forces continue to occupy parts of the enclave, stressing the need for a clear timetable for withdrawal.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said any international force working in Gaza would have to consist of countries with which “Israel is comfortable”.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has said Cairo would “support and commit troops within specific parameters”.

“We must have a mandate by the [UN] Security Council to endorse it and we need to specify the mission of the troops on the ground, which will be peacekeeping and providing training to Palestinian police,” he said.

Meanwhile, concerns abound about the durability of the Hamas-Israel ceasefire, with the two sides trading accusations of breaches.

