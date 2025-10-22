Nocturnal, by Glow Art Creations, catches the eye on the eve of Light Night Leeds, the UK's largest annual arts and light festival. PA
Farmers harvest lotus roots in Huaian, Jiangsu province, eastern China. AFP
Wrestlers in Karachi compete in a Sindhi Malakhra match, an ancient form of wrestling that originated in Pakistan's Sindh region. AFP
Kitesurfers practice at sunset off the coast of Tel Aviv in Israel. AFP
In Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip, graves are prepared for the unidentified remains of Palestinians who died in Israeli detention during the Gaza conflict. Reuters
An Afghan farmer at work in a sunflower field in the Panjwai district of Kandahar province. AFP
Members of the Presidential Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside the Greek Parliament in Athens. The government plans to ban protests at the memorial after a hunger strike there following a rail disaster. AFP
A protester films and a police vehicle burns during a demonstration outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Saggart, Co Dublin. Police in riot gear clashed with about 500 protesters in the Irish capital outside an asylum seeker hotel following allegations that a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted. AFP
Commuters ride along a street as smog wreathes the Pakistani city of Lahore. AFP
News

Best photos of October 22: From Light Night Leeds festival to smog in Lahore

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

October 22, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: October 22, 2025, 1:12 PM
