No West Bank annexation under Trump's 21-point Gaza plan, sources say

President Donald Trump's 21-point plan to end the Gaza war includes a pledge that Israel will not annex the West Bank and that it will freeze building new Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, sources told The National on Thursday.

The plan, shared with Arab and Muslim leaders on Tuesday in a meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, also provides for a long-term truce in Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and Israel's gradual withdrawal from the strip, according to the sources.

They said the plan also provides for the departure of Hamas's leaders from Gaza to live in exile abroad.

Israel, under the plan, is also to allow humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza, where starvation is widespread among its estimated two million residents with pockets of famine.

Palestinians wounded in the nearly two-year-old Gaza war will be allowed to leave the devastated territory to receive medical care abroad along with civilians who wish to leave.

There was no immediate comment from Israel or Hamas on the plan. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said it could only move forward if Arab states formally sign on to it.

Mr Barrot said the plan has been in the works for months, drawing on input from European allies and "ideas that all of us have been putting together for past months and years for what a day after plan would look like". He said the plan "requires for the Arab countries to sign, to endorse it, to be ready to contribute to it".

US President Donald Trump, who was meeting Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, has proposed Gaza ceasefire terms to Arab leaders. Bloomberg

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been coming under growing pressure from extremist right-wing members of his government to annex the West Bank, or at least large parts of it, and give Jewish settlement proponents a free hand to expand.

After flying from Israel, Mr Netanyahu is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Friday and is expected to meet President Trump at the White House next week.

Mr Trump, who was meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Thursday, told reporters that "we're close to getting some kind of a deal done".

Hamas, for its part, has repeatedly said it is not willing to disarm unless as part of a comprehensive peace deal, although it has suggested that it could morph into a political force and stay out of Gaza's postwar governance and reconstruction.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said in a social media post on Wednesday that the Trump plan was an "important foundation that can be built on." He did not elaborate but appeared to suggest that Egypt had some reservations.

Egypt, Qatar and the United States have been trying for months without success to broker a ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The sources said the Trump plan also provided for the reconstruction of Gaza, mainly with funds provided by Arab states, and the policing of the territory by an international force that includes US and Arab troops.

Israel occupied the West Bank for decades and there are fears it could move to formally annex the territory. AFP

The sources said Arab nations, including Egypt, were reluctant to be part of the disarmament of Hamas or policing Gaza, arguing that their participation could suck them into inter-Palestinian fighting.

"The Americans and the Egyptians have opened channels to discuss the plan in detail," said one of the sources.

Mr Trump said on Thursday he thought a deal to end the Gaza war in Gaza was close.

"I have to meet with Israel," he said at the White House. "I think we can get that one done. I hope we can get it done. A lot of people are dying, but we want the hostages back."

Hamas is believed to be holding about 48 hostages, of whom 20 are thought to be alive.

The Gaza war was sparked by a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel in October 2023 that left 1,200 dead. The militants also took 250 others hostage. Israel's response was a relentless military campaign that killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health authorities, displaced most of the territory's inhabitants and reduced to rubble most built-up areas.

News of Mr Trump's plan broke as the Israeli military pressed on with a major air and ground offensive on the Palestinian territory's main urban centre, Gaza city, in what it says is a bid to root out Hamas.

