Indians wearing traditional attire practice the Garba, a traditional dance of Gujarat state, during a rehearsal before Navratri or nine night festival, in Ahmedabad, India. AP
A man waves a Palestinian flag aboard a vessel departing from Tunisia's northern port of Bizerte to join the last boats taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, bound for Gaza. AFP
Germany's Amanal Petros, right, falls as he crosses the finish line behind Tanzania's Alphonce Felix Simbu in the men's marathon final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. AFP
From left, Stephen Graham, winner of Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Owen Cooper, Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Erin Doherty, Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for 'Adolescence', Best Limited or Anthology Series pose with their awards at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Reuters
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One to depart for Washington, at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey. Reuters
Birds sit in cages during a bird singing competition in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat. AFP
Paris Saint-Germain supporters hold flares behind a giant tifo depicting Presnel Kimpembe after the French L1 match against RC Lens at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. AFP
A man takes care of his herd of buffaloes near the Indus River as floodwater passes by following monsoon rains near Sukkur, Sindh province, Pakistan. Reuters
News

Best photos of September 15: from Garba festival in India to monsoon rains in Pakistan

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

September 15, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

