First prayers at Al Nuri Mosque in Mosul

The leaning minaret of Al Nuri Mosque once again dominates the Mosul skyline after reconstruction of the building was completed. All photos: Ismael Adnan for The National
Public prayers are held for the first time since the reopening of Al Nuri Mosque in Iraq's second city
Worshippers flocked to pray at the mosque, which was destroyed by retreating ISIS fighters in 2017 and painstakingly rebuilt
Standing tall once more, Al Hadba minaret was reconstructed with stones carefully recovered after its collapse
Mosul was the biggest city in Iraq to fall into the hands of ISIS extremists
But those memories became ever more distant as public prayers were held
The UAE was a pivotal partner in Mosul's rebuilding project, providing $50 million to the cause
Mosul is now once again proud of its mosque, after it had laid in ruins for several years
September 02, 2025

