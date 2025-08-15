Pictures of the week: From Limp Bizkit in Abu Dhabi to a robotic knockout

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Demonstrators hold placards and flags during a protest in solidarity with Ukraine, ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Anchorage, Alaska. Reuters
A woman takes a photo next to Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on August 14, as Typhoon Podul weakens to a severe tropical storm. AFP
Female fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces attend a military parade before the funeral of senior Kurdistan Workers' Party leader Nuredin Sofi, whose body was returned from Iraq's Kurdistan region after he was killed in a strike on Mount Gara in April 2021, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria. AP
Indian Border Security Force soldiers take part in beating the retreat ceremony on the eve of the country's Independence Day celebrations at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, about 35km from Amritsar. AFP
Shiite Muslim women pray at the shrine of Saint Abdulazim in Shahr-e-Ray, south of Tehran, Iran. AP
A member of the US National Guard walks past military vehicles on the National Mall in Washington, DC. AFP
A man on a motorcycle carries a sheep during a wildfire in Patras city, western Greece. AP
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro reacts at his home while under house arrest, ordered by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, as he awaits trial over an alleged plot to overturn the 2022 election, in Brazil. Reuters
A Virgin Australia Airlines Boeing 737 plane flies past storm clouds as it comes in to land at Sydney International Airport during sunset in Sydney. AFP
Shiite Muslim devotees reach to receive a blessing from the tomb of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Mohammed's grandson, at the Imam's shrine in Iraq's central holy city of Karbala. AFP
Maryam Mbaye celebrates receiving all A grades in her A-levels. Victor Besa / The National
A woman covers her mouth, while locals evacuate, as wildfires continue to burn in Delvina, Albania. Reuters
A Palestinian boy looks at graffiti on the wall at the site where a deadly Israeli strike destroyed an Al Jazeera tent and killed six journalists, at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza city. AFP
The Louvre Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
The sturgeon supermoon rises over Sultan Ahmet Mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, in Istanbul. AFP
Flamingoes gather at a research centre in Fuente de Piedra, Spain. EPA
Caroline Moreau competes on the floor exercise at the 2025 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships for Junior Women in New Orleans. AFP
Israeli soldiers survey the ruins of the Gaza Strip. The UAE condemned statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a Greater Israel. Getty Images
A migrant is assisted by a medic during a rescue by the Sea-Watch 5 crew in the central Mediterranean off Libya. Reuters
Cuban-American singer-songwriter Isabel LaRosa performs on the main stage at the 31st Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary. EPA
Children play in a portable swimming pool, cooling off during a heatwave, in Al Duwayqa, Cairo. Reuters
Migrant families wade into the sea in an attempt to board a small boat in Gravelines, northern France, set to cross to the UK. Getty images
Residents look at an injured wild elephant near Amchang wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati, India. AP
A horseman prepares his steed for a performance at the annual Moussem Festival in El Jadida, Morocco. AFP
Boats equipped to clean work on El Cerron Grande reservoir, which is covered with water lettuce (Pistia stratiotes) due to pollution, in Suchitoto, El Salvador. Reuters
A man prepares animal hides at a tannery in Mumbai, India. Reuters
An Indonesian Air Force crew member prays before departing with humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza, on board two Hercules C-130 aircraft, in Jakarta. AFP
Fishermen offload their catch from a boat early in the morning at Sassoon Dock in Mumbai. AFP
Robots fight at the Unitree Robotics booth during the World Robot Conference in Beijing. Reuters
News

Pictures of the week: From Limp Bizkit in Abu Dhabi to a robotic knockout

Striking images from around the world

The National

August 15, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

