Freed Ukrainian prisoner of war Oleksii Ihnatenko gestures as his friend holds a phone up with his mother on a video call. Reuters
Visitors line up to offer prayers at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in the Second World War. AP
Men play footvolley on the Ramlet Al Baida public beach in Beirut, Lebanon. AP
Tilapia farming at Fider Pescados fishing company in Rifaina, in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil. AFP
French matador Carlos Olsina faces the bull during a bullfight, part of the Feria in Beziers, south-western France. AFP
India's National Disaster Response Force and security personnel rescue Hindu pilgrims following a flash flood in Kishtwar district. AFP
Celebrations marking the fourth anniversary of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, on Massoud Square in Kabul. AFP
Railway Protection Force personnel in Chennai help a dog perform a stunt during celebrations to mark India's Independence Day. AFP
News

Best photos of August 15: Return of Ukrainian prisoners to Indian Independence Day celebrations

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

August 15, 2025

