Students wave Pakistan's national flags during Independence Day celebrations at the mausoleum of the country's founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi. AFP
Nine children who are refugees in Italy from different conflict zones, Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Palestine and Ukraine, display a banner before the UEFA Super Cup final. Reuters
Firefighters try to control the flames during a forest fire in Monterrei, Ourense, Galicia, Spain. EPA
People swim on a hot day in the Mediterranean sea in Libya's eastern coastal city of Benghazi. AFP
Israeli soldiers look at the Northern Gaza Strip from a view point on the Israeli side of the border in Southern Israel. Getty Images
People hold umbrellas in the rain in Hong Kong. AP
Iranian Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, left background, arrives to put a wreath on the grave of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut, Lebanon. AP
Tunisian singer Sofia Sadek performs during the 59th edition of the International Festival of Carthage, at the Roman Theatre of Carthage, in Tunis. EPA
News

Best photos of August 14: Pakistan Independence Day to Sofia Sadek at the Festival of Carthage

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

August 14, 2025

