The world's most spectacular sinkholes, from Turkmenistan's Gates of Hell to Oman's Tawi Atair

Turkmenistan's Gates of Hell is a gas crater that has been burning since a Soviet drilling operation went awry in 1971. Getty Images
Turkmenistan's Gates of Hell is a gas crater that has been burning since a Soviet drilling operation went awry in 1971. Getty Images
Aerial view of two giant holes in a road caused by the collapse of a drainage system due to heavy rains in Villa Nueva, 15 km south of Guatemala City. AFP
Aerial view of two giant holes in a road caused by the collapse of a drainage system due to heavy rains in Villa Nueva, 15 km south of Guatemala City. AFP
A huge sinkhole at a junction in Fukuoka, Japan. Workers managed to fill it up in a few days in 2016. Reuters
A huge sinkhole at a junction in Fukuoka, Japan. Workers managed to fill it up in a few days in 2016. Reuters
The Great Blue Hole in Belize was formed from an eroded limestone cave in the last ice age, and later flooded as the sea level rose. Getty Images
The Great Blue Hole in Belize was formed from an eroded limestone cave in the last ice age, and later flooded as the sea level rose. Getty Images
The Well of Barhout in Yemen is known for its pungent odours. AFP
The Well of Barhout in Yemen is known for its pungent odours. AFP
A giant sinkhole caused by tropical storm Agatha appeared in Guatemala City in 2010. Reuters
A giant sinkhole caused by tropical storm Agatha appeared in Guatemala City in 2010. Reuters
Two cars fell in a sinkhole in Harbin, China, in 2018. Reuters
Two cars fell in a sinkhole in Harbin, China, in 2018. Reuters
A cliff diver leaps 26 metres down into the Ik Kil cenote in Yucatan, Mexico. Getty Images
A cliff diver leaps 26 metres down into the Ik Kil cenote in Yucatan, Mexico. Getty Images
Dean's Blue Hole in the Bahamas is the world's second deepest sinkhole, at 202 metres. Photo: Wikimedia
Dean's Blue Hole in the Bahamas is the world's second deepest sinkhole, at 202 metres. Photo: Wikimedia
The Dead Sea is home to many sinkholes, such as this one that formed in a car park in Israel in 2020.
The Dead Sea is home to many sinkholes, such as this one that formed in a car park in Israel in 2020.
Geology Professor Fetullah Arik takes measurements next to a large sinkhole in Karapinar, Turkey. Getty Images
Geology Professor Fetullah Arik takes measurements next to a large sinkhole in Karapinar, Turkey. Getty Images
One of the rare blue holes located in the waters of Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. About 12 metres deep, the underwater sinkhole is home to grouper, jackfish and corals. The perimeter of the Al Dhafra Blue Hole is approximately 300 meters long and 200 meters wide, encompassing a total area of around 45,000 square metres. Photo: Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD)
One of the rare blue holes located in the waters of Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. About 12 metres deep, the underwater sinkhole is home to grouper, jackfish and corals. The perimeter of the Al Dhafra Blue Hole is approximately 300 meters long and 200 meters wide, encompassing a total area of around 45,000 square metres. Photo: Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD)
A tennis court-sized depression at a copper mine in Copiapo, Chile. Reuters
A tennis court-sized depression at a copper mine in Copiapo, Chile. Reuters
The Sheeheet sinkhole in Oman's Dhofar region near the city of Taqah on July 25, 2025. AFP
The Sheeheet sinkhole in Oman's Dhofar region near the city of Taqah on July 25, 2025. AFP

News

The world's most spectacular sinkholes, from Turkmenistan's Gates of Hell to Oman's Tawi Atair

Many are marvels of nature, but some are man-made where development compromises the underlying rock it has been built on

Stephen Nelmes

August 12, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

An enormous sinkhole, about 32 metres wide and twice as deep, appeared near a copper mine in Chile, leading experts to investigate what caused it.

So what leads to these great holes in the earth?

Many are marvels of nature. According to National Geographic, natural sinkholes appear when soft underground rock under land is easily dissolved — usually by running water or rain.

Man-made sinkholes are typically found in urban centres, where development including buildings and roads compromises the underlying rock it had been built on.

According to the US Geological Survey, trapped rainwater plays its part. Sinkholes cased by rain are common in East Asia and can be deadly.

Geologists say it is hard to predict when the top layer of rock will collapse. The USGS estimates that sinkholes caused $300 million of damage a year in the US, but that figure could be higher.

UAE finds a sinkhole

In 2021, a blue hole was discovered off the coast of Abu Dhabi in the Arabian Gulf which measured around 12 metres deep and 2,000 metres wide.

The rare underwater sinkhole was found just off Al Dhafra but it pales in size to the deepest blue hole, Dragon Hole, which lies in the South China Sea and reaches around 300 metres beneath the seabed.

Oman's lush green sinkholes

Shrouded in fog, the enormous Tawi Atair sinkhole is one of four that dot Dhofar governorate in southern Oman

Tawi Atair means “Well of Birds” in Dhofar's regional language, a reference to the avian twittering, distorted by echoes, that reverberates off the rock.

Now the sinkholes are marketed as a tourist attraction in Dhofar.

Yemen's 'Well of Hell'

The Oman sinkholes are not to be confused with the “Well of Hell”, or Well of Barhout, the foul-smelling, pitch-black Barhout pit across the border in eastern Yemen that is reputed as a prison for demons.

The giant hole in the desert of Al Mahra province is 30 metres wide and thought to be anywhere between 100 and 250 metres deep.

Take a look at some of the most spectacular sinkholes in the photo gallery above by clicking on the arrows. If using a mobile device, simply swipe. Learn more about some of the sinkholes mentioned in The National stories below.

The world's most spectacular sinkholes

  • Gates of Hell - Turkmenistan
  • Fukoaka - Japan
  • The Great Blue Hole - Belize
  • The Well of Barhout - Yemen
  • 2010 Guatemala City sinkhole - Guatemala
  • Harbin - China
  • Ik Kil cenote - Mexico
  • Deep Blue Hole - Bahamas
  • 2020 Dead Sea sinkhole - Israel
  • Copiapo sinkhole - Chile
  • Sheehet sinkhole - Oman

Further reading

A version of this story was first published in August 2022

Tomorrow 2021
Expert advice

“Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.”

Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles

“When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.”

Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre 

“Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.”

Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai
 

While you're here
Tomorrow 2021
Six large-scale objects on show
  • Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar
  • The 17th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India
  • A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world
  • Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office
  • A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century
  • Torrijos Palace dome
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More on this story
While you're here ...
Green&nbsp;ambitions
  • Trees: 1,500 to be planted, replacing 300 felled ones, with veteran oaks protected
  • Lake: Brown's centrepiece to be cleaned of silt that makes it as shallow as 2.5cm
  • Biodiversity: Bat cave to be added and habitats designed for kingfishers and little grebes
  • Flood risk: Longer grass, deeper lake, restored ponds and absorbent paths all meant to siphon off water 
While you're here...
The 10 Questions
  • Is there a God?
  • How did it all begin?
  • What is inside a black hole?
  • Can we predict the future?
  • Is time travel possible?
  • Will we survive on Earth?
  • Is there other intelligent life in the universe?
  • Should we colonise space?
  • Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?
  • How do we shape the future?
Tips for job-seekers
  • Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.
  • Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job.

David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
THE LIGHT

Director: Tom Tykwer

Starring: Tala Al Deen, Nicolette Krebitz, Lars Eidinger

Rating: 3/5

Our legal columnist

Name: Yousef Al Bahar

Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994

Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Explained
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Meghan%20podcast
%3Cp%3EMeghan%20Markle%2C%20the%20wife%20of%20Prince%20Harry%2C%20launched%20her%20long-awaited%20podcast%20Tuesday%2C%20with%20tennis%20megastar%20Serena%20Williams%20as%20the%20first%20guest.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20Duchess%20of%20Sussex%20said%20the%2012-part%20series%2C%20called%20%22Archetypes%2C%22%20--%20a%20play%20on%20the%20name%20of%20the%20couple's%20oldest%20child%2C%20Archie%20--%20would%20explore%20the%20female%20experience.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ELast%20year%20the%20couple%20told%20Oprah%20Winfrey%20that%20life%20inside%20%22The%20Firm%22%20had%20been%20miserable%2C%20and%20that%20they%20had%20experienced%20racism.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%22I%20don't%20ever%20remember%20personally%20feeling%20the%20negative%20connotation%20behind%20the%20word%20ambitious%2C%20until%20I%20started%20dating%20my%20now-husband%2C%22%20she%20told%20the%20tennis%20champion.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Ain Dubai in numbers

126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure

1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch

16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim.

9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project.

5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place

192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Company%C2%A0profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeap%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ziad%20Toqan%20and%20Jamil%20Khammu%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Updated: August 12, 2025, 10:33 AM`
EnvironmentMexicoOmanYemen

Most popular today

1

Cartoon for August 12, 2025

2

My Abu Dhabi Salary: 'I earn up to Dh80,000 a month in property sales. You have to hustle hard'

3

Grieving Indian father says daughter and son-in-law killed in Abu Dhabi accident lived for their children

4

Cristiano Ronaldo engaged: What to know about Georgina Rodriguez’s oval-cut ring, estimated at $4 million

5

UAE to remove four black points for drivers who avoid accidents on first day of school year

6

Kuwait’s mass citizenship revocations explained – and why they matter

7

Everyone 'under review' as Kuwait revokes citizenship of nearly 50,000 people

8

Liverpool 2025/26 salaries: New signings Wirtz and Ekitike among highest paid players

9

Chelsea salaries 2025/26: Outcast Raheem Sterling is top earner at Stamford Bridge

10

Lengthy Schengen visa delays and costly fees prompt UAE residents to scrap European holidays