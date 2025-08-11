A damaged vehicle lies under the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Sindirgi in the western Balikesir province, Turkey. Reuters
Asef, son of Palestinian Raneya Murad who cares for her cats amid food scarcity and hunger crisis, rests on a couch beside them in Gaza city. Reuters
A motorist is stopped by police to undergo a breath test as part of continuing road safety enforcement in the UK. PA
People walk through Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda Market during a heat wave. AP
Cuban-American singer-songwriter Isabel LaRosa performs on the main stage at the 31st Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary. EPA
A migrant is assisted by a medic during a rescue by the Sea-Watch 5 crew in the central Mediterranean off Libya. Reuters
Caroline Moreau competes on the floor exercise at the 2025 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships for Junior Women in New Orleans. AFP
Participants pose during the Miss Universe Dominican Republic 2025 coronation at the National Theatre in Santo Domingo. EPA
News

Best photos of August 11: From an earthquake in Turkey to Miss Universe in the Dominican Republic

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

August 11, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: August 11, 2025, 9:45 AM
