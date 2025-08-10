A crowd of people take part in the annual City to Surf fun run in central Sydney, Australia. AFP
Flamingoes gather together at a research centre in Fuente de Piedra, Spain. EPA
The 'Sturgeon Moon' rises over Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. Reuters
Protesters face off with police outside the Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, amid calls for the Israeli government to secure the release of hostages in Gaza. AFP
Hot air balloons lift off at the 47th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta. PA
A firefighting plane helps tackle a wildfire in Keratea, southern Greece. EPA
A forest fire burns in Alvite, Portugal. EPA
Singaporean military jets perform a flypast at the 60th National Day parade. Reuters
Italian pyrotechnics company Lieto Fireworks launches the 60th International Fireworks Competition in San Sebastian, Spain. EPA
Best photos of August 10: From the City to Surf fun run in Sydney to a fireworks competition in Spain

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

August 10, 2025

