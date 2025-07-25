Best photos of July 25: Floods in the Philippines to pro-Palestine protest in Mexico

Residents riding in a wooden boat are framed by a window of a submerged shed at a village in Calumpit town, Bulacan province, north of Manila, after a river overflowed due to heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Co-May. AFP
Residents riding in a wooden boat are framed by a window of a submerged shed at a village in Calumpit town, Bulacan province, north of Manila, after a river overflowed due to heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Co-May. AFP
Nikita Fedotov of Team Armenia competes in the Men's 27m Platform High Diving at the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships. Getty Images
Nikita Fedotov of Team Armenia competes in the Men's 27m Platform High Diving at the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships. Getty Images
Hot air balloons are prepared for take off at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in the UK. Getty Images
Hot air balloons are prepared for take off at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in the UK. Getty Images
A woman and her daughter, evacuated from Pong Tuek village, in Banthey Empel district, around 20 km from the disputed Ta Moan Thom temple, rest at a temporary shelter, following artillery volleys from both sides that killed civilians, in Oddar Meachey province, Cambodia. Reuters
A woman and her daughter, evacuated from Pong Tuek village, in Banthey Empel district, around 20 km from the disputed Ta Moan Thom temple, rest at a temporary shelter, following artillery volleys from both sides that killed civilians, in Oddar Meachey province, Cambodia. Reuters
Slavian Borecki of Poland carves faces into his sculpture during the 21st annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere, Massachusetts. AFP
Slavian Borecki of Poland carves faces into his sculpture during the 21st annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere, Massachusetts. AFP
Shiite worshippers visit the holy shrine of Imam Husseinon, during 'Muharram', a period of mourning for Shiites in Karbala, Iraq. AP
Shiite worshippers visit the holy shrine of Imam Husseinon, during 'Muharram', a period of mourning for Shiites in Karbala, Iraq. AP
A man rides a swing at the edge of an observatory deck claimed to be Indonesia's highest, at the Thamrin Nine building in Jakarta. AFP
A man rides a swing at the edge of an observatory deck claimed to be Indonesia's highest, at the Thamrin Nine building in Jakarta. AFP
An aerial view shows a Palestinian flag amid the 'Global Pot-Banging for Gaza' protest in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico. AFP
An aerial view shows a Palestinian flag amid the 'Global Pot-Banging for Gaza' protest in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico. AFP

News

Best photos of July 25: Floods in the Philippines to pro-Palestine protest in Mexico

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

July 25, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

