Best photos of July 24: Beachgoers in France to kids playing in a Manila downpour

Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13

Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier

Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife

What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents.

Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.