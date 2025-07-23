Senior Catholic clergy prepare to pay their respects at the funeral of cardinal and former archbishop of Paris Andre Vingt-Trois, at Notre-Dame Cathedral in the French capital. AFP
Mayya Doroshko and Tatiana Gayday of the Neutral Athletes B team compete in the women's duet free preliminaries at the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships. Getty Images
A woman stands by a window of the Phoenix Centre, in Beijing, China. AP
Smoke from a forest fire fills the sky near the coastal city of Nafplio in the Peloponnese, Greece. EPA
An emergency worker clear debris from Storm Wipha's monsoon rains in Quezon City, Philippines. EPA
Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen in Gaza City. Reuters
Tunisia's President Kais Saied, right, showing Massad Boulos, US Senior Adviser for Africa, pictures of starving children in Gaza during their meeting at the presidential palace in Carthage. AFP
A movie plays on a large screen as drivers charge their cars at the Tesla Diner in Los Angeles. EPA
News

Best photos of July 23: Funeral in Notre Dame to the Tesla Diner in LA

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

July 23, 2025

