Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ dies after 20 years in coma

Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, known to millions as Saudi Arabia’s “Sleeping Prince”, has died after spending 20 years in a coma, his family announced on Saturday.

The prince, a nephew of billionaire Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, had been in a coma since being admitted to hospital following a car accident in 2005.

A family statement posted on X expressed "profound sadness and sorrow" over the death of the prince. It said his funeral will take place in Riyadh on Sunday.

Over the years, he became a symbol of hope and endurance, with many across the Arab world keeping him in their prayers and wishing for his recovery.

Videos and photographs of Prince Al Waleed connected to a life-support machine have been shared by members of his family over the years. One showed him covered with a Saudi Arabian flag with the words "Our Country is in Our Hearts".

In a video shared by his family five years ago, he was seen moving his fingers, giving hope to wellwishers who had hoped to see him make a full recovery.

