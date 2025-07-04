Shiites gather before the Ashura religious festival in Najaf, Iraq. Large torches known as mashaal are lit each night during the first 10 days of the Islamic month of Muharram. Reuters
The explosion from a drone strike lights up the sky over Kyiv, Ukraine. Reuters
Rubble covers the ground after an Israeli strike on Al Shati refugee camp in Gaza city. Reuters
British singer FKA Twigs performs on the Arena stage during the Roskilde Festival, in Denmark. Reuters
US President Donald Trump dances after addressing a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, in Des Moines. AP
A child's shoe left behind on a beach in Gravelines, France, as migrants continue to use small boats to travel to the UK. PA
US independence day fireworks light up the sky and Gateway Arch in St Louis, Missouri. AP
Tributes at Anfield Stadium, home of Liverpool FC, in memory of Diogo Jota, who has died at the age of 28. PA
Best photos of July 4: From torches in Najaf to tributes for Diogo Jota

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

July 04, 2025

Updated: July 04, 2025, 10:00 AM
