A mass yoga class on the eve of International Day of Yoga, at Lal Bahadur stadium in Hyderabad, southern India. AP
The Santa Clara artistic swimming team warm up at the MGM Artistic Swimming Elite Extravaganza and Macao Open Competition 2025 in Macau. AFP
A Hazara woman carries home drinking water in Bamiyan, central Afghanistan. AFP
A Boca Juniors fan cheers on his team at Miami Beach, Florida, as the US hosts the Fifa Club World Cup. AFP
Participants at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, viewed through a suspended display. EPA
Visitors ride a roller coaster at the new Legoland Shanghai Resort, in Jinshan district, south-west Shanghai. AFP
A priest baptises a child during a mass baptism ceremony at the San Martin De Porres Church in Bacoor city, Cavite province, south-west of Manila, Philippines. EPA
A staff member remotely controls a bionic arm using force-sensing gloves at the 2025 World Semiconductor Conference and Expo in Nanjing, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. AFP
News

Best photos of June 20: From mass yoga in India to a bionic arm in China

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 20, 2025

June 20, 2025
