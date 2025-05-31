Children's clothes and toys laid out along Carmo street in downtown Lisbon in an installation to highlight the suffering of children in Gaza. AP Photo
A commuter waits for a Red Line train at the Metro Centre stop in Washington, DC. Bloomberg
Tour boat operator Marshall Jones's dog, Scooby, lies on ground among tree roots and rubbish that is normally under water in the Florida Everglades. The region, which is the largest wetland in the United States, is experiencing severe drought. AP Photo
President Donald Trump dances after speaking at US Steel's Irvin Works plant in West Mifflin, Philadelphia. He announced he was doubling the tariff rate on steel to 50 per cent. AP Photo
Wildfire smoke billows off Highway 97, north of Buckinghorse River, in British Columbia, Canada, as a man walks his dogs. AP Photo
A Balinese dancer performs in Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali. AFP
The Eiffel Tower displays a message supporting the Paris Saint-Germain football club on the eve of its Uefa Champions League final against Inter Milan. AFP
A protestor kicks riot police during a march in front of the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA
News

Best photos of May 31: Tribute to Gaza's children in Portugal to protestor kicking riot police in Argentina

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

May 31, 2025

Updated: May 31, 2025, 10:17 AM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
