Pictures of the week: From an ice factory in Karachi to the Rose Valley in Bulgaria

A worker cleans the lines of a cooling tower at an ice factory on a hot summer day in Karachi, Pakistan. AFP
A worker cleans the lines of a cooling tower at an ice factory on a hot summer day in Karachi, Pakistan. AFP
Artist Mowen Li (Amira) with her work in the Unstable Grounds exhibition by New York University Abu Dhabi Master of Fine Arts graduates, at 421 Arts Campus. Antonie Robertson/The National
Artist Mowen Li (Amira) with her work in the Unstable Grounds exhibition by New York University Abu Dhabi Master of Fine Arts graduates, at 421 Arts Campus. Antonie Robertson/The National
Visitors attend the Arab Media Summit at the World Trade Centre in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Visitors attend the Arab Media Summit at the World Trade Centre in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Library manager Mohamed Ben Baty in front of his home decorated with traditional paintings in Oualata, Mauritania. AFP
Library manager Mohamed Ben Baty in front of his home decorated with traditional paintings in Oualata, Mauritania. AFP
An Israeli drone flying over Gaza. AFP
An Israeli drone flying over Gaza. AFP
A bird joins a passenger ferry crossing the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey. AP
A bird joins a passenger ferry crossing the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey. AP
Palestinians carry bags of flour after storming a UN World Food Programme warehouse in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza. AP
Palestinians carry bags of flour after storming a UN World Food Programme warehouse in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza. AP
Syrian Foreign Minister Ahmad Al Shibani, second left, watches as Thomas Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey, who was recently also appointed special envoy to Syria, raises the flag of the United States at the American ambassador's residence in Damascus. AFP
Syrian Foreign Minister Ahmad Al Shibani, second left, watches as Thomas Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey, who was recently also appointed special envoy to Syria, raises the flag of the United States at the American ambassador's residence in Damascus. AFP
A Buddhist monk walks past the Wat Rong Suea Ten temple, popularly known as Blue Temple, in northern Thailand's Chiang Rai province. AFP
A Buddhist monk walks past the Wat Rong Suea Ten temple, popularly known as Blue Temple, in northern Thailand's Chiang Rai province. AFP
A 254ft superyacht built by Dutch company Van Lent for former Starbucks chief executive Howard Schultz navigates a canal bridge in Woubrugge, The Netherlands. EPA
A 254ft superyacht built by Dutch company Van Lent for former Starbucks chief executive Howard Schultz navigates a canal bridge in Woubrugge, The Netherlands. EPA
Activists spray 'Enough' in Hebrew on Yehudit Bridge in Tel Aviv, as families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and their supporters mark 600 days since the captives were taken. EPA
Activists spray 'Enough' in Hebrew on Yehudit Bridge in Tel Aviv, as families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and their supporters mark 600 days since the captives were taken. EPA
The village of Blatten in the Swiss Alps is engulfed by a landslide after part of the Birch glacier broke off. AFP
The village of Blatten in the Swiss Alps is engulfed by a landslide after part of the Birch glacier broke off. AFP
A shopkeeper sprays water to dampen the dust in the old quarter of New Delhi, India. Reuters
A shopkeeper sprays water to dampen the dust in the old quarter of New Delhi, India. Reuters
An electricity worker rests as he works on a power line in Hanoi, Vietnam. AFP
An electricity worker rests as he works on a power line in Hanoi, Vietnam. AFP
Antonio Conte, head coach of Napoli, is lifted by his team following their victory in the Serie A match against Cagliari in Naples, Italy. Getty Images
Antonio Conte, head coach of Napoli, is lifted by his team following their victory in the Serie A match against Cagliari in Naples, Italy. Getty Images
Graduates toss their caps in the air after the Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Reuters
Graduates toss their caps in the air after the Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Reuters
A Palestinian drives a cart through the smoke after an Israeli air strike west of Gaza city. EPA
A Palestinian drives a cart through the smoke after an Israeli air strike west of Gaza city. EPA
Relatives and friends carry the coffin of Jorge Luis Mendoza Cuelho, 14, during his funeral in Belen, Peru. AP Photo
Relatives and friends carry the coffin of Jorge Luis Mendoza Cuelho, 14, during his funeral in Belen, Peru. AP Photo
Singers take part in an Isicathamiya concert at the Natal Playhouse Theatre in Durban, South Africa. AFP
Singers take part in an Isicathamiya concert at the Natal Playhouse Theatre in Durban, South Africa. AFP
Emergency workers extinguish a fire after a house was destroyed by a Russian rocket strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. Reuters
Emergency workers extinguish a fire after a house was destroyed by a Russian rocket strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. Reuters
Braamspunt beach near Paramaribo, Suriname. AFP
Braamspunt beach near Paramaribo, Suriname. AFP
Spectators watch a film from boats at the Muyuna Floating Film Festival in Iquitos, Peru. AFP
Spectators watch a film from boats at the Muyuna Floating Film Festival in Iquitos, Peru. AFP
Villagers dry rapeseed at a village in south-western China's Chongqing municipality. AFP
Villagers dry rapeseed at a village in south-western China's Chongqing municipality. AFP
A woman amid the rubble at the Fahmi Al Jarjawi School in Gaza city following an Israeli air strike. AFP
A woman amid the rubble at the Fahmi Al Jarjawi School in Gaza city following an Israeli air strike. AFP
A volunteer from environmental group Aegean Rebreath arranges rubbish gathered from the seabed at the port of Votsi, on the island of Alonissos, Greece. Reuters
A volunteer from environmental group Aegean Rebreath arranges rubbish gathered from the seabed at the port of Votsi, on the island of Alonissos, Greece. Reuters
Police seach the scene after a car collided with pedestrians at the Premier League winners' parade in Liverpool, England. AP
Police seach the scene after a car collided with pedestrians at the Premier League winners' parade in Liverpool, England. AP
Lorries towing shipping containers from Umm Qasr port in Iraq's southern city of Basra. AFP
Lorries towing shipping containers from Umm Qasr port in Iraq's southern city of Basra. AFP
Rare joy for these Palestinians as food and humanitarian aid packages arrive in Rafah, southern Gaza. AP
Rare joy for these Palestinians as food and humanitarian aid packages arrive in Rafah, southern Gaza. AP
Security forces keep guard in Aleppo before President Ahmad Al Shara attends the Aleppo, Key to Victory celebration marking Syria’s recent liberation. Reuters
Security forces keep guard in Aleppo before President Ahmad Al Shara attends the Aleppo, Key to Victory celebration marking Syria’s recent liberation. Reuters
People collect rose petals early in the morning in the Rose Valley, near the village of Cherganovo, Bulgaria. AFP
People collect rose petals early in the morning in the Rose Valley, near the village of Cherganovo, Bulgaria. AFP

News

Pictures of the week: From an ice factory in Karachi to the Rose Valley in Bulgaria

Striking images from around the world

The National

May 30, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Kanguva
Director: Siva
Stars: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley
Rating: 2/5
 
Tomorrow 2021
More coverage from the Future Forum
Our commentary on Brexit
It Was Just an Accident

Director: Jafar Panahi

Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr

Rating: 4/5

Towering concerns
Six large-scale objects on show
  • Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar
  • The 17th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India
  • A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world
  • Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office
  • A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century
  • Torrijos Palace dome
The national orchestra
BACK%20TO%20ALEXANDRIA
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETamer%20Ruggli%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENadine%20Labaki%2C%20Fanny%20Ardant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Infobox

Western Region Asia Cup Qualifier, Al Amerat, Oman

The two finalists advance to the next stage of qualifying, in Malaysia in August

Results

UAE beat Iran by 10 wickets

Kuwait beat Saudi Arabia by eight wickets

Oman beat Bahrain by nine wickets

Qatar beat Maldives by 106 runs

Monday fixtures

UAE v Kuwait, Iran v Saudi Arabia, Oman v Qatar, Maldives v Bahrain

While you're here
Dengue%20fever%20symptoms
%3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More on Quran memorisation:
Fast%20X
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Louis%20Leterrier%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Vin%20Diesel%2C%20Michelle%20Rodriguez%2C%20Jason%20Statham%2C%20Tyrese%20Gibson%2C%20Ludacris%2C%20Jason%20Momoa%2C%20John%20Cena%2C%20Jordana%20Brewster%2C%20Nathalie%20Emmanuel%2C%20Sung%20Kang%2C%20Brie%20Larson%2C%20Helen%20Mirren%20and%20Charlize%20Theron%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE
  • Flexible work arrangements
  • Pension support
  • Mental well-being assistance
  • Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening
  • Financial well-being incentives 

GOLF’S RAHMBO

- 5 wins in 22 months as pro
- Three wins in past 10 starts
- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s
- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)
- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

While you're here
UK-EU trade at a glance

EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years

Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products

Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries

Smoother border management with use of e-gates

Cutting red tape on import and export of food

SPECS
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4-litre%20flat-six%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E525hp%20(GT3)%2C%20500hp%20(GT4)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E465Nm%20(GT3)%2C%20450Nm%20(GT4)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20automatic%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh944%2C000%20(GT3)%2C%20Dh581%2C700%20(GT4)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
bundesliga results

Mainz 0 Augsburg 1 (Niederlechner 1')

Schalke 1 (Caligiuri pen 51') Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Miranda og 81')

While you're here

Fire and Fury
By Michael Wolff,
Henry Holt

While you're here
Real estate tokenisation project

Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month.

The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said.

Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

Comment on Coronavirus
Analysis

Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday.

The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. 

We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment. 

 

MATCH INFO

Juventus 1 (Dybala 45')

Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90 4')

Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FINAL RECKONING

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg

Rating: 4/5

THE%20FLASH
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Andy%20Muschietti%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sasha%20Calle%2C%20Ben%20Affleck%2C%20Ezra%20Miller%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
More on animal trafficking
Saudi National Day
The%C2%A0specs%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2-litre%204-cylinder%20mild%20hybrid%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20S%20tronic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E265hp%20%2F%20195kW%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20370Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh260%2C000%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
School uniforms report
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
On Women's Day
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
WOMAN AND CHILD

Director: Saeed Roustaee

Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi

Rating: 4/5

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Cases of coronavirus in the GCC as of March 15

Saudi Arabia – 103 infected, 0 dead, 1 recovered

UAE – 86 infected, 0 dead, 23 recovered

Bahrain – 210 infected, 0 dead, 44 recovered

Kuwait – 104 infected, 0 dead, 5 recovered

Qatar – 337 infected, 0 dead, 4 recovered

Oman – 19 infected, 0 dead, 9 recovered

COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYango%20Deli%20Tech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERetail%20SaaS%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESelf%20funded%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Transgender report
While you're here
You might also like
More on animal trafficking
More on this story:
THE BIO

Bio Box

Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul

Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader

Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet

Favorite food: seafood

Favorite place to travel: Lebanon

Favorite movie: Braveheart

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Dr Afridi's warning signs of digital addiction

Spending an excessive amount of time on the phone.

Neglecting personal, social, or academic responsibilities.

Losing interest in other activities or hobbies that were once enjoyed.

Having withdrawal symptoms like feeling anxious, restless, or upset when the technology is not available.

Experiencing sleep disturbances or changes in sleep patterns.

What are the guidelines?

Under 18 months: Avoid screen time altogether, except for video chatting with family.

Aged 18-24 months: If screens are introduced, it should be high-quality content watched with a caregiver to help the child understand what they are seeing.

Aged 2-5 years: Limit to one-hour per day of high-quality programming, with co-viewing whenever possible.

Aged 6-12 years: Set consistent limits on screen time to ensure it does not interfere with sleep, physical activity, or social interactions.

Teenagers: Encourage a balanced approach – screens should not replace sleep, exercise, or face-to-face socialisation.

Source: American Paediatric Association
Key recommendations
  • Fewer criminals put behind bars and more to serve sentences in the community, with short sentences scrapped and many inmates released earlier.
  • Greater use of curfews and exclusion zones to deliver tougher supervision than ever on criminals.
  • Explore wider powers for judges to punish offenders by blocking them from attending football matches, banning them from driving or travelling abroad through an expansion of ‘ancillary orders’.
  • More Intensive Supervision Courts to tackle the root causes of crime such as alcohol and drug abuse – forcing repeat offenders to take part in tough treatment programmes or face prison.
On Women's Day
UAE currency
While you're here
The five pillars of Islam
Cinco in numbers

Dh3.7 million

The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown

46

The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed.

1,000

The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room]

50

How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday

3,000

The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

1.1 million

The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Whiile you're here
ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA

Starring: Nader Abd Alhay, Majd Eid, Ramzi Maqdisi

Directors: Tarzan and Arab Nasser

Rating: 4.5/5

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
You might also like
Read more
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Updated: May 30, 2025, 6:02 PM`
WeekendPhotography
Read next...
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (C) depart the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Getty Images

From umbrellas in Dubai to a flying cow in Switzerland

The entrance to the Dubai Police Museum in Al Twar. Antonie Robertson / The National

Criminology enthusiasts will love the Dubai Police Museum

Pictures of the weekFrom an ice factory in Karachi to the Rose Valley in Bulgaria

Find out how well you’ve kept up with the news of the past seven days

How the global space race could blast another hole in the ozone layer

Google antitrust case: Judge weighs remedy effectiveness against fast-moving AI developments

Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays announced for UAE public sector employees

Controversial 'lost' Jerry Lewis film discovered in Sweden after 53 years

Cartoon for May 30, 2025

Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday announced for private sector

Palestine's UN envoy breaks down during UN Security Council meeting

Palestine's UN envoy breaks down during UN Security Council meeting

Eneron Magnus: Abu Dhabi police's new autonomous vehicle with a cell inside

Eneron Magnus: Abu Dhabi police's new autonomous vehicle with a cell inside

Sanaa airport runway in flames after Israeli strike

Sanaa airport runway in flames after Israeli strike

Piers Morgan demands Israel 'let the journalists into Gaza'

Piers Morgan demands Israel 'let the journalists into Gaza'