Palestinian fishermen paddle near Gaza city port. AP
Pipes are cleaned inside a cooling tower at an ice factory in Karachi, Pakistan. AFP
A man rests in an alleyway in the ninth century medina in Fes, Morocco. AFP
A ceremonial king covered in flowers leads a procession for Castleton Garland, a centuries-old tradition in Derbyshire, England. PA
Competitors take part in a race during the Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan. EPA
Smoke rises from the Kiskatinaw River wildfire, 10km south-west of Kelly Lake in Canada. Reuters
Rubble and debris lies at the site of Russian strikes on Myrnohrad, eastern Ukraine. Reuters
A competitor and his partner take part in a triathlon in Seoul, South Korea. EPA
News

Best photos of May 30: Fishermen in Gaza to triathlon in Seoul

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

May 30, 2025

