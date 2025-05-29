Shelters put up in the ruins of Al Qah in Idlib, Syria. AFP
Riyadh at dusk. Reuters
Amin Al Bitar, 89, makes rose water, rose oil and rose syrup in Al Marah, Syria. Getty Images
A US Department of Homeland Security officer tackles a protester in Manhattan, New York. EPA
A shopkeeper sprays water to keep down the dust in the old quarter of New Delhi. Reuters
An electricity worker rests as he works on a power line in Hanoi. AFP
Catholic priest Flavie Villanueva, left, helps a woman with an urn containing the cremated remains of a victim of alleged extra-judicial killings during the term of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, in Caloocan City, Metro Manila. EPA
Displaced Palestinians carrying supplies return from aid distribution centres in Rafah to their tents in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP
News

Best photos of May 29: Makeshift shelters in Idlib to crowds seeking aid in Gaza

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

May 29, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Analysis

Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday.

The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. 

We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment. 

 

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

