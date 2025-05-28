A bird joins a passenger ferry crossing the Bosphorus in Istanbul. AP
Activists spray 'Enough' in Hebrew on Yehudit Bridge in Tel Aviv, as families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and their supporters mark 600 days since the captives were taken. EPA
Security forces keep guard in Aleppo before President Ahmad Al Shara attends the ‘Aleppo, Key to Victory’ celebration marking Syria’s recent liberation. Reuters
Meditating at a well-being centre in Cairo, where both Muslims and Christians are welcome, offering Sufi practices and modern transcendental techniques. EPA
A rare joy for these Palestinians as food and humanitarian aid packages eventually arrive in Rafah, in the south of the besieged Gaza Strip. AP
Staff at the Ministry of Religion use a telescope to observe the position of the Moon to determine the beginning of Eid Al Adha in Lhok Nga, Aceh, Indonesia. EPA
Shiite worshippers gather at the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa Al Kadhim, who died at the end of the eighth century, in Iraqi capital Baghdad. AP
People ride horses on the beach during sunset at Ramlet Al Bayda in Beirut. EPA
News

Best photos of May 28: Crossing the Bosphorus to sunset in Beirut

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

May 28, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Pope Francis in UAE
Palestine and Israel
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Updated: May 28, 2025, 8:12 AM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
