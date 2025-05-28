Best photos of May 28: Crossing the Bosphorus to sunset in Beirut

JOURNALISM

Public Service

Anchorage Daily News in collaboration with ProPublica



Breaking News Reporting

Staff of The Courier-Journal, Louisville, Ky.



Investigative Reporting

Brian M. Rosenthal of The New York Times



Explanatory Reporting

Staff of The Washington Post



Local Reporting

Staff of The Baltimore Sun



National Reporting

T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi of ProPublica



and



Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times



International Reporting

Staff of The New York Times



Feature Writing

Ben Taub of The New Yorker



Commentary

Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times



Criticism

Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times



Editorial Writing

Jeffery Gerritt of the Palestine (Tx.) Herald-Press



Editorial Cartooning

Barry Blitt, contributor, The New Yorker



Breaking News Photography

Photography Staff of Reuters



Feature Photography

Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of the Associated Press



Audio Reporting

Staff of This American Life with Molly O’Toole of the Los Angeles Times and Emily Green, freelancer, Vice News for “The Out Crowd”

LETTERS AND DRAMA



Fiction

"The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)



Drama

"A Strange Loop" by Michael R. Jackson



History

"Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America" by W. Caleb McDaniel (Oxford University Press)



Biography

"Sontag: Her Life and Work" by Benjamin Moser (Ecco/HarperCollins)



Poetry

"The Tradition" by Jericho Brown (Copper Canyon Press)



General Nonfiction

"The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care" by Anne Boyer (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)



and



"The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America" by Greg Grandin (Metropolitan Books)



Music

"The Central Park Five" by Anthony Davis, premiered by Long Beach Opera on June 15, 2019



Special Citation

Ida B. Wells



