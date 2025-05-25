US Homeland Security head Noem visits Bahrain

King Hamad received US Homeland Security Secretary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/13/who-is-kristi-noem-donald-trumps-choice-for-head-of-homeland-security/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/13/who-is-kristi-noem-donald-trumps-choice-for-head-of-homeland-security/">Kristi Noem </a>during her trip to Bahrain on Sunday. She visited US forces stationed in the kingdom and toured local sites. According to state news agency BNA, Gen Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior, received Ms Noem. He underscored the importance of security co-operation and co-ordination between the two countries. Ms Noem said on X that she had met members of the US Coast Guard, stationed at Patrol Forces Southwest Asia in Bahrain. The US has Coast Guard forces deployed in Bahrain to help US Central Command conduct maritime operations across the Middle East. Photos showed Ms Noem riding a camel before touring <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/the-islands-of-bahrain-from-jarada-to-muharraq-1.1153702" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/the-islands-of-bahrain-from-jarada-to-muharraq-1.1153702">Qal'at Al Bahrain Fort</a>. She has sparked controversy in the US for her agency's hardline treatment of immigrants, including removing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2025/05/14/america-turns-its-back-on-afghans-again/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2025/05/14/america-turns-its-back-on-afghans-again/">protection for Afghans</a> who now face being sent back to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. BNA said the strategic partnership between Bahrain and the US continues to grow, strengthened by strong co-operation across various sectors.