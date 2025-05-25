Bahrain's King Hamad with US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at the Sakhir Royal Palace in Manama on May 25, 2025. AFP
US Homeland Security head Noem visits Bahrain

Secretary has faced controversy at home over her agency's hardline immigration stance

The National

May 25, 2025