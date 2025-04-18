Timeframe: When the UAE's Yahsat launched its first commercial telecoms satellite in 2011

The suspense must have been suffocating as the countdown began at the Guiana Space Centre on the evening of April 22, 2011. Mere weeks before, the team had been preparing for the same launch when on the last seconds of the countdown, an abnormality was detected on the rocket launcher. The lift-off had to be cancelled. The Ariane 5 ECA rocket was wheeled back into the spaceport’s assembly building and an actuator was replaced before the rocket was approved for a second attempt.
This time, however, there would be no hiccups. The countdown progressed steadily and, at its conclusion, those behind screen in the control room were temporarily blinded by the rocket’s flames and within seconds it had begun its fight.
The UAE’s Yahsat had launched its first commercial telecoms satellite. Yahsat, or Al Yah Satellite Communications Co, is owned by Mubadala Development, a strategic investment company controlled by the Abu Dhabi government. Its first satellite would provide TV and broadband internet to more than 20 countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
The launch marked "a significant step forward for Abu Dhabi's economic diversification and growth”, Jassem al Zaabi, Yahsat's chief executive at the time, told The National.
“We were anxious because of last time but we know that everything must be aligned and work perfectly, and so with the great weather and engines running smoothly, we were extremely happy and proud to watch the satellite take off after more than four years worth of work towards this,” he said. "It was a great moment.”
The Y1A satellite was the first of several Yahsat launched. The move was part of a Dh4.4 billion ($1.2 billion) investment, and marked a major step in the UAE’s aim to diversify its economy and become a regional hub in technology and communications.
Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.
Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.
“Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.
“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.
Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.
From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.
Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.
BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.
Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.
Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.
“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.
“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.
“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”
