Myanmar junta declares temporary truce for quake relief efforts

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/myanmar/" target="_blank">Myanmar</a>'s ruling military has declared a temporary ceasefire with insurgent groups until April 22 to enable relief efforts following last week's deadly earthquake, state-run media reported. The temporary ceasefire, announced by the MRTV channel in its nightly news bulletin on Wednesday, follows criticism of the military leadership for continuing attacks on rebel groups amid rescue and relief operations for survivors of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/03/30/myanmar-earthquake-impact-made-worse-by-severe-damage-to-critical-infrastructure/" target="_blank">7.7 magnitude earthquake</a> that struck on Friday. The death toll rose to 2,886 on Wednesday in Myanmar, with another 4,639 injured, according to MRTV. More than three million people have been displaced, according to the United Nations. Two of the major groups fighting the military had already declared ceasefires because of the earthquake. The Three Brotherhood Alliance, one of a powerful group of militias that has taken a large swathe of the country from the military, announced a unilateral one-month ceasefire on Tuesday to facilitate the humanitarian response. The shadow opposition National Unity Government, founded by lawmakers ousted in the military's 2021 coup, also declared a ceasefire by its forces. The army statement announcing its ceasefire said these groups must refrain from attacking the state or regrouping, or else the military would take “necessary” measures, MRTV said. Countries have sent rescue teams and<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/31/president-sheikh-mohamed-directs-uae-to-send-search-and-rescue-team-to-help-myanmar-earthquake-survivors/" target="_blank"> aid to Myanmar</a>, which had been become internationally isolated following the coup. At least three people were pulled alive from the rubble of collapsed buildings on Wednesday. In the capital, Naypyitaw, a team of Turkish and local rescue workers used an endoscopic camera to locate a man trapped on a lower floor of the hotel where he worked and pulled him out alive. MRTV reported later that another man was pulled out alive from the same building, more than 121 hours after the quake struck. Another man was rescued by a team of Malaysian and local crews from a collapsed guesthouse in the Sagaing township, near the epicentre of the earthquake, close to Myanmar's second-largest city Mandalay. The earthquake also rocked neighbouring <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/thailand/" target="_blank">Thailand</a>, causing the collapse of a high-rise building under construction in Bangkok. One body was removed from the rubble early on Wednesday, raising the death toll in Bangkok to 22 with 35 injured, primarily at the construction site.