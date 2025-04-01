Luigi Mangione, accused of fatally shooting the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, at a February court hearing in New York. AP
Luigi Mangione, accused of fatally shooting the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, at a February court hearing in New York. AP

News

Luigi Mangione faces death penalty in killing of US health care boss

US Attorney General Pam Bondi says she has directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in high-profile case

The National

April 01, 2025