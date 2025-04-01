Luigi Mangione faces death penalty in killing of US health care boss

US prosecutors will seek the death penalty against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/12/17/suspect-charged-with-killing-unitedhealthcare-ceo-as-act-of-terrorism/" target="_blank">Luigi Mangione</a>, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson outside a hotel in New York City in December. US Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Tuesday that the killing “was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America”. “After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">[Donald] Trump’s</a> agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again,” she said in a statement. The case attracted broad attention because many Americans took to social media to show sympathy for Mr Mangione's alleged actions. Within hours of Mr Thompson's death, thousands of people took to social media or newspaper comment sections to react with glee or to celebrate the shooter as some sort of vigilante hero. Many of those commentators had experienced having their health insurance claims denied or faced unexpected costs under America's notoriously dysfunctional health care system. Mr Mangione, 26, faces separate federal and state murder charges. The federal charges include a charge of murder through use of a firearm, which carries the possibility of the death penalty. According to prosecutors, Mr Mangione had a spiral notebook in which he expressed hostility towards the health insurance industry and wealthy executives. UnitedHealthcare is the largest health insurer in the US, though the company said Mr Mangione was never a client. Among the entries, the complaint said, was one from August 2024 that said “the target is insurance” because “it checks every box” and one from October that describes an intent to “wack” an insurance company chief executive. The maximum punishment on the state charges is life in prison. Mr Mangione has pleaded not guilty to a state indictment and has not entered a plea to the federal charges.