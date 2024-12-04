Iraqi Prime Minister to appear before parliament to discuss measures to contain regional tension

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/" target="_blank">Iraqi</a> parliament is set to host Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani on Wednesday to discuss the government's measures amid growing concern over the escalating situation in the region, particularly in neighbouring <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank">Syria</a>. Last week, the extremist rebel group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham and its allies launched a lightning offensive on government troops, taking over <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/02/syrias-simmering-civil-war-boils-over-as-army-tries-to-regroup-after-aleppo-loss/" target="_blank">Aleppo province</a> in northwestern Syria. They are now advancing on the central city of Hama in the most significant challenge to the regime's survival in years. Hundreds have been killed from both sides while about 50,000 people have been displaced amid intense fighting. The parliament will host Mr Al Sudani upon his request to “discuss the government policies and measures taken to address the ongoing challenges and regional developments,” the government said. The escalation in Syria came against the backdrop of the continuing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/03/at-least-200-killed-in-48-hours-as-israel-continues-brutal-attacks-on-gaza/" target="_blank">war in Gaza</a> following a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7 last year that resulted in about 1,200 people being killed and about 240 kidnapped and taken to the Gaza Strip. About 100 captives are still being held in Gaza, one third of whom are believed to be dead. The events in Syria also followed the announcement of the fragile ceasefire in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> between Israel and Hezbollah. Since then, Iraq has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/01/middle-east-braces-for-syria-chaos-as-shock-rebel-offensive-continues/" target="_blank">raised the alarm</a> among its security troops and increased security measures by sending more troops to the borders with Syria. Iraq has increased efforts in recent years to secure its borders after ISIS took over about a third of Syria and 40 per cent of Iraq in 2014. The country, whose border with Syria is more than 600km long, has built a wall and dug a trench in some areas. That has been fortified with an integrated monitoring system, which includes fences, a concrete wall and 24-hour thermal surveillance cameras. On Tuesday, Mr Al Sudani voiced concern over the unfolding events in Syria in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During the call, he informed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/07/erdogan-open-to-extending-an-invitation-to-syrias-assad-to-forge-warmer-ties/" target="_blank">Mr Erdogan</a> that Iraq “will not remain a spectator to the grave consequences in Syria, particularly the ethnic cleansing of various communities and sects”, according to the official readout. “Iraq has previously suffered from terrorism and the repercussions of extremist groups controlling areas in Syria and will not allow such events to be repeated,” it said. Mr Al Sudani underscored the importance of respecting Syria’s sovereignty and unity, pledging Iraq’s efforts to ensure the security of both nations. He underlined that Islamic countries should “avoid internal divisions, and what is happening in Syria today benefits the Zionist entity which has deliberately hit Syrian army positions, paving the way for terrorist groups to seize additional areas in Syria”, he said, referring to recent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/26/israel-strikes-hezbollah-targets-in-syria-despite-nearing-truce-in-lebanon/" target="_blank">Israeli strikes</a> inside Syria.