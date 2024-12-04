Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani is to address parliament on government measures amid the escalating conflict in Syria and regional developments. EPA
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani is to address parliament on government measures amid the escalating conflict in Syria and regional developments. EPA

News

Iraqi Prime Minister to appear before parliament to discuss measures to contain regional tension

Mohammed Shia Al Sudani voiced concern over the unfolding events in Syria in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

December 04, 2024