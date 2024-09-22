Kharkhiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov helps residents evacuate a tower block after a Russian air strike on Saturday night. Reuters
More than 20 injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv tower blocks

Zelenskyy repeats call for long-range missiles and permission to strike targets across border

September 22, 2024