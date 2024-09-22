More than 20 injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv tower blocks

Russia carried out missile strikes on high-rise tower blocks in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/09/14/russia-and-ukraine-swap-206-prisoners-in-uae-brokered-deal/" target="_blank">Ukrainian city of Kharkiv</a> on Saturday night, leaving 21 people wounded, including three children. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/06/01/russia-pounds-ukraines-energy-sector-kyiv-urges-more-air-defence-assistance/" target="_blank">The bombs</a> fell in the northern Shevchenkivsky district of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, local governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Nine residential buildings were damaged. “Throughout the week, the enemy has used over 900 guided aerial bombs, around 400 Shahed drones, and nearly 30 missiles of various types,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. “We need to strengthen our capabilities to better protect lives and ensure safety. Ukraine needs full long-range capabilities, and we are working to convince our partners of this. We will continue these discussions next week.” Mr Zelenskyy repeated calls to Ukraine's western allies for permission to use their weapons to strike targets <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/13/biden-starmer-meeting-ukraine-russia-missiles/" target="_blank">deep inside Russia</a> and pre-empt Moscow's air strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure. He also called for increased supplies of arms to fend off the slow Russian advance in the Donetsk region on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/12/russia-starts-kursk-counter-attack-and-warns-west-about-ukraine-using-long-range-missiles/" target="_blank">eastern front of the war.</a> Mr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address the UN Security Council and General Assembly this week. He is also set to hold talks with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/18/biden-to-welcome-president-sheikh-mohamed-to-white-house-in-historic-visit/" target="_blank">US President Joe Biden</a> and Vice President Kamala Harris, and has said he hopes to meet Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The attack on Saturday night came a day after 15 people were wounded on Friday night, including two children, when Russia struck three districts of Kharkiv. According to Ukrainian officials, during both attacks Russia used KAB-type aerial glide bombs, retrofitted Soviet weapons that have for months been used to lay waste to eastern Ukraine. Russia also launched 80 Shahed drones and two missiles at Ukraine on Saturday night, the Ukrainian Air Force said. Air defences shot down 71 drones, while six were lost to electronic warfare countermeasures.