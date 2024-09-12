Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, left, is met in Erbil, in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, by the region's President Nechirvan Barzani. AFP
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, left, is met in Erbil, in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, by the region's President Nechirvan Barzani. AFP

News

Iran’s President Pezeshkian travels to Kurdish region on second day of Iraq trip

Baghdad and Tehran have signed 14 initial accords to strengthen ties

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

September 12, 2024