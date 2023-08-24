Tunisia to punish social media users who criticise officials

Tunisia said it will prosecute those found to have used online platforms to criticise state officials, the Tunisian ministries of justice, interior and technology said late on Wednesday.

The ministries said criminal charges have been raised to reveal the identity of social media users who intend "to exploit these platforms" to promote "false news, data and rumours".

They accused unnamed people of seeking to "harm the interests of the state" and "slander state symbols".

Read more Tunisian President Kais Saied issues decree against online misinformation

The three ministries also said those who share content produced by others could face criminal charges.

Tunisian President Kais Saied accused those who share criticism online of attempting "to create chaos and destabilise" the country, he said at a cabinet meeting at the Carthage palace on Wednesday.

“Defamation and threat campaigns occur in many cases to target a specific party or people with [specific official] positions,” he said on the Tunisian presidency's Facebook page.

“Such coincidence indicates prior and arranged planning by groups whose goal is to create chaos and destabilise.”

Mr Saied issued a decree last September against spreading false information and rumours online, with prison sentences of up to 10 years for those who breach the rules.

Anyone found to have used information networks to “promote [or] publish ... false news" to harm public security and national defence could face a five-year prison sentence and a fine of 50,000 Tunisian dinars ($15,600).

The prison sentence could double to 10 years if the victim is a public official.

Since then, several bloggers, activists and journalists have faced charges relating to online criticism of Mr Saied and his government, with prison sentences handed out to some political opponents.