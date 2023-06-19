German and French interior ministers visit Tunisia for further talks on migration crisis

The interior ministers of France and Germany arrived in Tunis on Sunday in the latest visit by European leaders to discuss the Mediterranean migration crisis with Tunisian officials.

German Foreign Minister Nancy Faeser and French Foreign Minister Gerald Darmanin were scheduled to hold talks with their Tunisian counterpart Kamel Feki on Monday and meet Tunisian President Kais Saied.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen visited Tunisia on June 11 and offered Tunisia a €900 million ($967 million) financial assistance package that included €100 million for border control, search and rescue for irregular migrants at sea, countering human trafficking and migration-related issues in general. She was accompanied by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

Several Tunisian civil society and political leaders have criticised the outcomes of these visits and accused Tunisian officials of aligning with European interests instead of finding a more holistic approach to the migration crisis.

The Tunisian president denied these allegations, saying: “The solution should not be at the expense of the Tunisian state.

“We cannot play the role that others hide, which is being gatekeepers to their countries,” Mr Saied told local officials during a visit to Sfax governorate.