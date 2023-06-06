Italian PM Giorgia Meloni hoping Tunisia trip will help to unblock $1.9bn IMF loan

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit Tunisia on Tuesday to try to help unblock a potential $1.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Ms Meloni will meet Tunisian President Kais Saied to discuss how to co-ordinate migration policies, the Tunisian presidency said.

The visit follows an invitation extended by Mr Saied last week.

Italy is concerned that without the funds, Tunisia could face a financial crisis that could lead to more migrants crossing the Mediterranean an attempt to reach its shores, Reuters reported.

Loan talks between Tunisia and the IMF stalled months ago after Mr Saied rejected proposed terms that were key to the deal.

Mr Saied has repeatedly expressed his rejection of the fund's conditional financial package that seeks to push his government to become more austere and cut public spending.

“It is out of question for the state to dispose of its public institutions,” Mr Saied told economics professors during a meeting last Wednesday.

Some local NGOs, the families of missing Tunisians and migrant solidarity networks have called for a protest on Tuesday to denounce Ms Meloni’s visit.

The protest, to be held under the theme “Giorgia Meloni persona non grata”, will denounce Italy's anti-migrant rhetoric, forced deportations and infringements to the right of freedom of movement.

Ms Meloni, who took office in October, has already visited Tunisia's two neighbours, Algeria and Libya.

Her right-wing coalition promised to be tough on migrants arriving by boat but the number of new arrivals has more than doubled this year, putting the government on the defensive.