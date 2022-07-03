Tunisian constitution writer questions version released by president

Tunisia's proposed new constitution released by President Kais Saied does not resemble the draft submitted to him, the head of the constitution writing committee has told local media.

Sadok Belaid, a former constitutional law professor appointed by Mr Saied to draft a “new constitution for a new republic”, said the published version was dangerous and could pave the way for “a disgraceful dictatorial regime”, according to a report in the Assabeh newspaper.

A chapter of the proposed constitution says that “in case of the imminent danger, the president can extend his term”. Mr Saied last year cited an “imminent danger” clause in the current constitution to dismiss the government and assume executive powers.

Mr Belaid said its proposal to limit membership of the Constitutional Court to judges named by the president would undermine its independence.

The draft constitution will be put to a referendum this month. It is meant to replace the 2014 constitution that was drawn up by a constituent assembly after mass protests forced long-time leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali to step down in 2011.

Mr Saied has not commented on the constitution since he published the text on Thursday in Tunisia's official gazette. Under its provisions, the powers of the president would increase while those of parliament and the judiciary would diminish.

It also provides for creation of a Council of Regions and Districts as a second chamber of parliament, but gives no details about how it would be elected or what powers it would have.

Mr Belaid is the second member of the drafting committee to point out alterations to the original draft. Ibrahim Bouderbela, one of the legal scholars on the committee, told Shem FM radio on Friday that: “This is not the constitution that I saw before it was presented to the president of the republic.”

Mr Saied said some elements in the draft were in need of “revisions” but did not indicate how large a role he had played in reworking the text.

“The section we included regarding socioeconomics is not there,” Mr Bouderbela said, though he noted that the new document “does match what we had envisioned regarding powers, the political system, etc.”