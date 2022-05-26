Tunisians ordered to vote in referendum on new constitution

Tunisian President Kais Saied has issued a decree to hold a referendum on a new constitution on July 25, the official gazette has said.

The decree, issued on Wednesday, shows that Mr Saied continues to ignore the opposition's calls to reverse the controversial move.

Last week, Mr Saied named law professor Sadok Belaid to lead an advisory committee, which includes law and political science deans, to draft a new constitution for a “new republic”.

However, he excluded political parties from his push to restructure the political system.

READ MORE Tunisian union calls for national strike after rejecting President Kais Saied's dialogue

Tunisia's main political parties said they would boycott any referendum on political changes.

The powerful UGTT union also refused to take part in a limited dialogue proposed by Mr Saied as he rewrites the constitution. The union said it would hold a national strike at state-owned entities and public service companies.

Mr Belaid said on Wednesday that he would go ahead with any person who participates in the panel after prominent academics refused to join it, raising fears that the restructuring of the political system would not have widespread support.

The official gazette said the only question on the referendum would be whether voters agree on the need for a new constitution. Polling will open at 6am and close at 10pm.

Mr Saied, who took executive power and dissolved parliament to rule by decree, has since announced plans to replace the 2014 constitution, which was drafted by an elected assembly, with a new one and hold new parliamentary elections in December.

The president's opponents have accused him of staging a coup that has undermined the democratic gains of the 2011 revolution that triggered the Arab uprisings.

In defence, Mr Saied said his decisions were legal and needed to save Tunisia from a prolonged political crisis.