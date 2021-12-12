Fears of street clashes in Tunisia as opposition group calls for rally

A Tunisian protest group, Citizens against the Coup, has called on supporters to rally on a new anniversary of the 2011 uprising, raising fears of street clashes with supporters of President Kais Saied.

Tunisians had previously celebrated the 2011 fall of the former regime on January 14, which marked the end of the month-long uprising. President Saied recently changed this date to December 17.

That date commemorates the 2010 self-immolation of street vendor Mohammed Bouazizi in the city of Sidi Bouzid. His death sparked nationwide protests that led to the fall of president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali's regime.

Citizens against the Coup announced its decision to protest after Mr Saied stated his intention to fully suspend the constitution and dissolve the High Magistrature Council, the highest court in Tunisia.

Tensions are rising ahead of the 11th anniversary celebrations of the uprising.

Citizens Against the Coup has called on supporters to demonstrate once again against what it calls a “coup d’etat” and continuing authoritarian measures by Mr Saied.

On Friday evening, Mr Saied re-affirmed his position rejecting the current constitution.

“We can no longer keep working with this constitution in the coming years as it does not hold any legitimacy anymore” Mr Saied said, alluding to dissolving the High Magistrature Council.

It had refused his directives to instigate prosecutions against political parties Ennahda and Qalb Tunis.

Read more Kais Saied moves Tunisia's uprising anniversary celebration to December 17

The parties faced prosecution on suspicion of accepting foreign finance for their election campaigns.

Jaouhar ben Mbarek, a professor of public law at the faculty of juridical sciences at the University of Tunis, told The National that Citizens against the Coup decided to demonstrate on December 17 against Mr Saied because it sees his appropriation of the anniversary of the start of the uprising as “a symbolic attack”.

Mr ben Mbarek said that “despite internal and international pressures Mr Saied continues to attack the constitution and continues to take measures that consolidate his coup d’etat and the consolidation of judicial powers into his hands to support his utopian project to change the political system”.

He was also concerned that Mr Saied may transfer the responsibility for elections to the Ministry of the Interior.

Earlier this month, Mr Saied dissolved the Ministry for Local Affairs and passed the responsibility of the democratically elected municipalities to the Ministry of the Interior.

Mr ben Mbarek said he was concerned about the safety of protesters.

“Mr Saied has created a violent situation for his political opponents ... the ‘electronic army' has never stopped attacking us online with every type of threat against individuals and our families.”

He expressed concern that events may take a violent turn on December 17.

Political commentator and author Amine Snoussi told The National: “We are seeing the close friend of Kais Saied – the law professor Anime Mahfoudh – speaking in the media.

“He went on Mosaique FM [Tunisian radio station] explaining that there will be a new constitution soon and there will be a new referendum coming soon.”

Mr Snoussi also believed that violent clashes were a distinct possibility at next Friday’s celebrations.

Looking beyond December 17, he said: “I think what will come next will be more uncertainty and more doubt.

“Mr Saied is losing the popular vote and he is not fit to write a constitution. He is trying to impose his ideals of local democracy and local constitutions, which is not possible in Tunisia.”