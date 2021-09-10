'No going back' - Tunisia's President plans to suspend the constitution

Kais Saied, when he announced the results in the first round of Tunisia's presidential election on September 17, 2019. Muhammad Hamed / Reuters

Tunisian President Kais Saied intends to suspend the constitution and may offer changes to the political system through a referendum, a key adviser told Sky News Arabia Thursday.

In late July, Mr Saied sacked the government, froze Parliament and assumed sole control of the country. His aide's comments are the first indication of the president's intentions for Tunisia's future.

"There will be no going back to the previous system," adviser Walid Hajjem said.

“There is going to be a change to the political system in Tunisia, moving towards something more just, with more defined responsibilities and with a greater opportunity to exercise necessary power.”

Since the days just after the 2011 uprising, Mr Saied has campaigned for a radically decentralised government with a strong presidency and local councils that would manage Tunisia's affairs.

A populist without a party, he has long railed against the partisan nature of the Parliament, and many analysts believe the coming changes may propose eliminating the legislature altogether.

There has been growing pressure on Mr Saied from domestic and foreign allies to release a roadmap out of the crisis. Civil society groups, ambassadors from the Group of Seven wealthy nations, and two US senators have urged him to reveal his plans and return the country to a democratic path.

This week the influential General Tunisian Workers' Union, or UGTT, indicated it supported reforming the political process, but said transparency and a roadmap was essential.

UGTT secretary general Noureddine Taboubi said at a meeting on Wednesday that the union would support working to “build a civil, democratic, social state" that guarantees "justice, fairness, rule of law".

Mr Saied will soon share his plan with the country, Mr Hajjem, told Reuters on Thursday. He said "changing the system means changing the constitution through a referendum".

Habib Sayah, a Tunisian political risk analyst, says a referendum would provoke a great number of questions.

Unlike the 2014 constitution, which was drafted over three years by an elected constituent assembly, a new constitution would be largely the work of Mr Saied and a small group of advisers.

"Is he going to give us an opportunity to debate his vision, propose some amendments and give him some reality checks?" Mr Sayah asked.

Since taking sole power, Mr Saied has become increasingly isolated, refusing to talk with political parties or civil society organisations.

The last meeting between the president and Mr Taboubi was the day after the initiation of the exceptional period, on July 26.

Mr Saied had broad popular support for his move early on from a populace exasperated by months of political deadlock, economic downturn and an untenable Covid-19 situation. But as momentum slowed from the palace, many of his supporters have grown anxious to see their president fulfil his promises.

Mr Taboubi warned that their support and patience should not be taken for granted.

"The Tunisian people can trust those in charge and give them the necessary time, but they are able to tell the difference between the truth and allegations," he said.

Yuki Means Happiness

What is the definition of an SME? SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development. A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors.

How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

How The Debt Panel's advice helped readers in 2019 December 11: 'My husband died, so what happens to the Dh240,000 he owes in the UAE?' JL, a housewife from India, wrote to us about her husband, who died earlier this month. He left behind an outstanding loan of Dh240,000 and she was hoping to pay it off with an insurance policy he had taken out. She also wanted to recover some of her husband’s end-of-service liabilities to help support her and her son. “I have no words to thank you for helping me out,” she wrote to The Debt Panel after receiving the panellists' comments. “The advice has given me an idea of the present status of the loan and how to take it up further. I will draft a letter and send it to the email ID on the bank’s website along with the death certificate. I hope and pray to find a way out of this.” November 26: ‘I owe Dh100,000 because my employer has not paid me for a year’ SL, a financial services employee from India, left the UAE in June after quitting his job because his employer had not paid him since November 2018. He owes Dh103,800 on four debts and was told by the panellists he may be able to use the insolvency law to solve his issue. SL thanked the panellists for their efforts. "Indeed, I have some clarity on the consequence of the case and the next steps to take regarding my situation," he says. "Hopefully, I will be able to provide a positive testimony soon." October 15: 'I lost my job and left the UAE owing Dh71,000. Can I return?' MS, an energy sector employee from South Africa, left the UAE in August after losing his Dh12,000 job. He was struggling to meet the repayments while securing a new position in the UAE and feared he would be detained if he returned. He has now secured a new job and will return to the Emirates this month. “The insolvency law is indeed a relief to hear,” he says. "I will not apply for insolvency at this stage. I have been able to pay something towards my loan and credit card. As it stands, I only have a one-month deficit, which I will be able to recover by the end of December."

Hotel Silence

