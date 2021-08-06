Tunisia's civil society pressures Saied to appoint PM

Security forces guard the main entrance of the Tunisian Parliament in the capital Tunis, as demonstrators scale the gates, after President Kais Saied suspended the legislature. AP

Civil society groups have called on Tunisia's President Kais Saied to appoint a new prime minister and present his road map for a route out of the current constitutional crisis.

This comes 10 days after Mr Saied took the reins of the country for himself, suspending Parliament and dismissing Hichem Mechichi as prime minister, in an attempt, he said, to tackle Tunisia's problems.

On Wednesday, several of the most prominent groups issued a joint statement calling for “a clear and defined timeline” for the resolution of the situation, and demanding the inclusion of civil society in the process.

The signatories, which include the National Union of Tunisian Journalists, the Association of Tunisian Judges, the Tunisian League for the Defence of Human Rights and the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women, called for a government to be formed immediately.

They stressed that it should feature gender parity.

Several possible candidates for the position of prime minister have been floated in recent days, including Marouane Abassi, the governor of the central bank, who met Mr Saied at the presidential palace earlier in the week.

"So far, no final decision has been taken regarding the new prime minister, but the pace is fast in this direction," Walid Al Hajjam, adviser to Mr Saied, told the state-owned TAP news agency on Wednesday.

Mr Saied has appointed interim ministers at the interior and finance ministries, but the power to make those appointments permanent, and form the rest of the Cabinet, lies with whoever he appoints as prime minister.

The civil society groups also called for a review of election laws, claiming that the current system had resulted in “formal representative bodies that do not express the concerns of citizens”, and asked for investigations on issues of campaign finance and corruption.

They said Mr Saied's road map out of the crisis must respect the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary. Mr Saied seized control of the judiciary in his power grab on July 25.

The signatories insisted that the judiciary be given the freedom to take on cases “related to political assassinations, terrorism ... and financial and administrative corruption” without interference.

Mr Saied enjoyed broad support for his unilateral move early in the crisis – a July 29 poll showed nearly 87 per cent approval of his decision – but enthusiasm has slipped as more time passes without a clear plan or a government.

An Insights TN poll released on August 4 showed that just 58 per cent of respondents were “comfortable with the president's decision".

One powerful organisation that has backed the president's move is the General Tunisian Labour Union (UGTT), which has played a major role in the country since independence. Its secretary general, Noureddine Taboubi, told TAP on Thursday that the union felt there “was a need for bold decisions to salvage the country".

He warned, however, that the UGTT's support was not a “blank cheque” for the president. He stressed the need for a new government to be formed quickly, and for Mr Saied to respect human rights.

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Salem Rashid, Mohammed Al Attas, Alhassan Saleh Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Yahya Nader, Ahmed Barman, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah, Yahya Al Ghassani Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue, Zayed Al Ameri

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Children who witnessed blood bath want to help others Aged just 11, Khulood Al Najjar’s daughter, Nora, bravely attempted to fight off Philip Spence. Her finger was injured when she put her hand in between the claw hammer and her mother’s head. As a vital witness, she was forced to relive the ordeal by police who needed to identify the attacker and ensure he was found guilty. Now aged 16, Nora has decided she wants to dedicate her career to helping other victims of crime. “It was very horrible for her. She saw her mum, dying, just next to her eyes. But now she just wants to go forward,” said Khulood, speaking about how her eldest daughter was dealing with the trauma of the incident five years ago. “She is saying, 'mama, I want to be a lawyer, I want to help people achieve justice'.” Khulood’s youngest daughter, Fatima, was seven at the time of the attack and attempted to help paramedics responding to the incident. “Now she wants to be a maxillofacial doctor,” Khulood said. “She said to me ‘it is because a maxillofacial doctor returned your face, mama’. Now she wants to help people see themselves in the mirror again.” Khulood’s son, Saeed, was nine in 2014 and slept through the attack. While he did not witness the trauma, this made it more difficult for him to understand what had happened. He has ambitions to become an engineer.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

