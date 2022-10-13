17 soldiers killed in military bus blast in Syria

At least 17 soldiers were killed and others wounded after an explosive device hit a military bus on the outskirts of Damascus on Thursday, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the number of deaths was likely to increase as some of those wounded were in a critical condition.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

A decade of conflict in Syria has killed hundreds of thousands of people and left the country fractured. Syrian government troops have managed to recapture much of the territory they had lost to opposition fighters.

Security incidents have been on the rise around Damascus and other parts of Syria controlled by the government.

This is a developing story