Thirteen Syrian government soldiers and two civilians dead in attack on bus in Raqqa

An attack on a bus on the outskirts of Raqqa city in northern Syria on Monday has killed at least 13 government troops and two civilians.

The attack took place at 6:30 am local time on a highway leading to the the central city of Homs, the official Sana news agency reported.

The attack targeted a military bus, the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights reported, saying at least 15 government troops were killed.

The UK-based observatory, which is operated by Syrians and has been monitoring the war and human rights violations in Syria since 2011, said the death toll is likely to increase as some of the injured troops are in critical condition.

No organization immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which the government called a “terrorist bombing.”

Militants linked to the extremist ISIS and Al Qaeda have often staged deadly attacks, including suicide bombings, in the past few years in some cities in Syria, including the capital of Damascus.

In 2017, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by a US-led military coalition, ousted ISIS militants from Raqqa, which used to be their main stronghold in Syria.