Syrian displaced live in 'disaster' conditions, UN says

Heavy snow is worsening living conditions of three million people in Syria

A camp for internally displaced people is covered in snow near the town of Azaz in Syria's Aleppo province, on January 23. AFP
Soraya Ebrahimi
Jan 24, 2022

Many of Syria's nearly three million displaced people face dire winter conditions with a severe snowstorm over the region, the UN said on Monday as it urged the international community do more to protect them.

"No one should live in these conditions," said Mark Cutts, UN deputy regional humanitarian co-ordinator for the Syria crisis, calling the situation "absolutely unacceptable".

"We are extremely concerned" about the 2.8 million displaced people in the region, he said.

READ MORE
Syria’s displaced and most vulnerable hit by heavy snowfall

The latest storm has piled misery on war-ravaged Syria's northern refugee camps, where most of the displaced are living in tents, many of which are collapsing under the weight of snow.

Other areas are enduring heavy rain or freezing temperatures.

"It's a real disaster zone," Mr Cutts said.

Image 1 of 14
An aerial view of the snow-covered Al Zaytoun camp near the city of Azaz in the northern countryside of Aleppo, where about 600 tents are set up. All photos: Moawia Atrash / The National

An aerial view of the snow-covered Al Zaytoun camp near the city of Azaz in the northern countryside of Aleppo, where about 600 tents are set up. All photos: Moawia Atrash / The National

Last year the UN requested more than $4 billion for humanitarian aid in Syria but collected only 45 per cent of the amount, he said.

Because of a lack of equipment, snow was being cleared by hand, Mr Cutts said. He called for tents to be replaced by sturdier shelters.

Idlib region, where the 2.8 million displaced live, is the last Syrian enclave to oppose the regime in Damascus.

Humanitarian aid reaches them mainly through the Turkish-Syrian border under special UN authorisation that means it is free from Damascus interference, in a deal that expires in July.

Updated: January 24th 2022, 10:58 PM
SyriaUNUnited NationsConflict
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Syrians in north-west camps face harsh winter weatherStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article Syrian displaced live in 'disaster' conditions, UN says
An image that illustrates this article Syrians flee as Kurdish forces battle ISIS after prison attackStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article ISIS 'using minors as human shields' in Syria jail clashes