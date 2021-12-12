UN envoy sees 'step' towards Syrian solution

UN special envoy Geir Pedersen on Sunday called for a "step for step" approach in finding a political solution to Syria's conflict, after his tour of Europe, the US and Arab states.

Several rounds of UN-brokered negotiations in Geneva since 2019 between the government and opposition to forge a new constitution have so far failed.

"I think there is a possibility now to start to explore what I call 'a step for step' approach, where you put on the table steps that are defined with precisions, that are verifiable, that hopefully can start to build some trust," Mr Pedersen said after talks in Damascus with Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

"My message is that there is another possibility to start to explore possible avenues, to start to move forward on this process."

He has toured the nations of all the main players that have stakes in Syria's conflict.

With major fighting having subsided since 2020, Damascus has made inroads into easing its international isolation, especially with fellow Arab states.

"I think we should now analyse not only the Arabs but also the American position, the Europeans, the Turkish, the Russians, the Iranians," the UN envoy said.

The war in Syria is estimated to have killed nearly half a million people and displaced millions more since it began with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011.

It quickly developed into a complex conflict that pulled in actors, including extremist groups and foreign powers.

Throughout the civil war, the UN has been striving to nurture a political resolution.