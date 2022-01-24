Syria battle between ISIS and Kurdish forces leaves 136 dead

The death toll from fighting between US-backed Kurdish forces and ISIS extremists who attacked a prison in north-east Syria four days ago reached 136 on Sunday, a war monitor said.

More than 100 insurgents attacked the Kurdish-run Ghwayran jail in Hassakeh city late on Thursday to free fellow extremists, in the most significant military operation by ISIS since its self-declared caliphate was defeated in Syria nearly three years ago.

Intense fighting both inside and outside the jail resulted in the militants freeing detainees and seizing stored weapons, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, in what experts see as a bold ISIS attempt to regroup.

And while the ferocity and expanse of the battle diminished late on Sunday, concerns mounted about the fate of hundreds of children inside the prison, where the extremists were holding out.

“At least 84 ISIS members and 45 Kurdish fighters, including internal security forces, prison guards and counter-terrorism forces, have been killed” since the start of the attack, the observatory said.

Seven civilians have also died in the fighting in the city, the largest in north-eastern Syria and controlled by a semi-autonomous Kurdish administration, it added.

Helped by US-led coalition air strikes, the largely Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces said on Sunday they had sealed off the area around the jail and that “ISIS fighters located within the gates of the prison can no longer escape".

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters cross a street in the northern Syrian city of Hasakeh on Sunday. AFP

The coalition said that “the SDF have contained the threat,” while the observatory reported that the intensity of fighting had died down.

But the extremists were holed up in a prison dormitory housing hundreds of detained children with suspected links to ISIS, the SDF said later.

Inmates under the age of 18 were being used as “human shields,” to stymie advances against the extremists, it said, adding that it would hold “the terrorists accountable if the children are hurt.”

Unicef, the UN's agency for children, on Sunday called for the protection of 850 minors detained in Ghwayran.

“As fighting continues, the risk for children increases, including to be harmed or forcibly recruited,” it said.