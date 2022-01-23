Siege tightened at Syrian prison taken over by ISIS suspect inmates

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces troops aided by US troops on Sunday tightened their siege of a prison holding ISIS suspects after inmates took it over.

At least 70 inmates were killed in the attack on the prison in north-eastern Syria, which began on Thursday. Militants detonated a car bomb near the prison gates, helping dozens of inmates flee to the neighbouring Ghweiran district of Al Hasaka, witnesses and officials said.

The SDF initially said it had thwarted the breakout and arrested 89 militants sheltering nearby, but later said that inmates had taken over parts of the prison.

It said on Sunday that 17 of its troops were killed in the deadliest rioting in detention centres holding thousands of suspected militants arrested after they were defeated with US support in north and east Syria.

The Pentagon confirmed the US-led coalition had carried out air strikes in support of the SDF as it sought to end the prison break.

Witnesses said US coalition troops had taken over positions around the prison and planes were seen flying overhead.

It was not clear how many inmates were in the prison, the biggest among centres where the SDF has kept thousands of detainees. The relatives of many inmates say they are young children and others arrested on flimsy charges or for resisting the SDF's forced conscription.

Most Arab inmates have been held without charges or trial, fuelling resentment by tribal members who accuse the Kurdish forces of racial discrimination, a charge denied by the Kurdish-led forces.

The US-based Human Rights Watch says the SDF holds about 12,000 men and boys suspected of ISIS affiliation, including 2,000 to 4,000 foreigners from almost 50 countries.

Thousands of others are held in secret detention centres where torture is rife, civic groups say. The Syrian Kurdish forces deny the accusations.

The inmates are held in overcrowded prisons where conditions are inhumane in many cases, according to Human Rights Watch and other rights groups.

Arab tribal elders say support for ISIS, which has launched guerrilla attacks since losing its last significant piece of territory in Syria in 2019, has grown with rising local resentment against the Kurdish-led rule.